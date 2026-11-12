On November 12 in the United States, Starbucks baristas, students, elected officials and activists held actions at more than 40 university campuses in support of a boycott of the chain. The Starbucks Workers United union is calling on people not to buy the company’s products until its first collective bargaining agreement with Starbucks is reached.

As The Guardian reports, the union is demanding higher pay and more staff in coffee shops. In particular, it is seeking a minimum wage of $17 per hour for baristas and at least three employees in each coffee shop.

Negotiations without an agreement

More than 700 Starbucks coffee shops have voted to unionize, covering more than 12,000 baristas. The chain’s first coffee shop in Buffalo, New York, supported unionization in December 2021. Nearly five years have passed since then, but the parties have still not reached their first agreement.

Since 2023, the union has worked more actively with universities, urging them not to renew contracts with Starbucks because of the company’s response to the union movement. Cornell University and Pomona College did not renew their agreements with the company, while the University of California, Los Angeles stopped selling Starbucks products in its cafes.

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Events were planned, among other places, at the University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern University and the University of Washington. The campaign is taking place ahead of the chain’s busy holiday season, including Red Cup Day on November 17, when visitors receive reusable holiday cups.

The company’s position

A barista taking part in the action at the University of Texas at Austin said that workers want to gain student support for the boycott. According to him, a collective bargaining agreement could provide workers with protection against dismissal without proper grounds.

Starbucks said that Workers United represents approximately 5% of the company’s employees in the United States, and that such actions, in the chain’s view, distract from negotiations. A company representative also said that Starbucks does not expect significant disruptions to coffee shop operations during the holiday period.

Citing independent studies, Starbucks says that the average total compensation and benefits for its US employees exceed $30 per hour. According to the company, the package includes health insurance, full upfront tuition coverage, company stock and up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave for employees who work at least 20 hours per week.

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