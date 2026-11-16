In the United States, researcher Jade Pagkas-Bayzer altered a study funded by the US National Institutes of Health after NIH representatives asked her to abandon unconditional cash payments to participants. Her randomized study in Chicago was meant to test whether monthly payments of $500 would help young low-income people living with HIV adhere to treatment, The Guardian reports.

Changes to the study conditions

Pagkas-Bayzer received her first NIH grant in June 2025. Before the funding was awarded, institute staff verbally asked her to remove references in the application to people of all gender identities, as well as statements about higher poverty rates among Black and Latino people. According to the researcher, in 2026 she was asked to exclude the very idea of distributing money and any references to the potential impact of the work on public policy.

The researcher said she was offered the option of finding $1 million from other sources if she did not remove cash payments from the $1.3 million grant. Ultimately, she replaced the payments with food and transportation vouchers. Participants will have to be asked for their consent to take part again, as the study has changed substantially.

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Thousands of altered grants

According to an analysis by the independent group Grant Witness, more than 3,401 of over 39,000 renewed NIH grants, or 8.6%, were changed in 2025. In 2026, changes affected 3,006 of nearly 35,500 such grants, or 8.5%. By comparison, in 2023, titles, abstracts or public health statements were changed in 154 of more than 40,000 grants — 0.4%.

HIV-related grants were altered almost twice as often, according to these data: in 2025, adjustments were made to 305 of 1,795 such grants, and in 2026, to 335 of 1,609. The NIH said it reviewed the terms of funding for more than 5,000 new and renewed grants in order to fund the most significant scientific research, respond to urgent health needs and support the biomedical science workforce. The institutes also said that experts evaluated all revised grants.

Pagkas-Bayzer is one of 14 plaintiffs in a case alleging that the review and cancellation of grants amount to censorship and viewpoint discrimination. A federal court hearing in November is expected to consider whether to grant the lawsuit class-action status.

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