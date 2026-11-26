In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched 2,153 new tax audits in fiscal year 2026 involving individuals with positive income of $10 million or more. This is about 42% fewer than in the previous year and slightly below the planned figure, The Hill reports, citing the agency's annual financial report.

The current figure is nearly half the 2023 level, when the IRS launched 4,326 such audits, but generally corresponds to the 2021 level. The agency explained the decline by saying it prioritized more complex audits with potentially higher revenue and better outcomes for tax compliance.

More corporate audits

The reduction in the number of audits of individuals does not necessarily mean less attention to high incomes. The number of new audits of large corporations with assets of at least $250 million rose by 44%, to 2,140. This is the highest figure in at least the past five years. The number of new partnership audits also increased by nearly 13%, although it remained below the recent 2023 peak.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

University of North Carolina accounting professor Jeff Hoopes noted that it is difficult to separate oversight of partnerships from oversight of wealthy individuals: one partnership audit can affect many high-income individuals. Max Risch, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business, said the data are consistent with the IRS's shift toward more complex audits that require more time and resources but could potentially yield greater results.

The number of auditors has declined

The decline in the number of new audits came after an increase in funding for IRS enforcement work under President Joe Biden, much of which was later rescinded by Congress. According to data from the U.S. Treasury Department's oversight body, the number of IRS employees involved in audits fell from about 15,300 in fiscal year 2024 to around 10,500 in January 2026.

At the same time, the IRS's total collections from tax enforcement rose to $96.8 billion in fiscal year 2026, compared with $93.8 billion a year earlier. The agency reported expanding its use of analytical tools to identify riskier cases. The report does not specify what share of these collections was generated specifically by audits; according to the Treasury tax inspector's estimate, audits accounted for about 7% of such collections in fiscal year 2025, while payment collections provided the majority.

Read us on