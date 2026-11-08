At least 75 Indigenous women, non-binary and Two-Spirit candidates were elected in the US midterm elections. The Guardian reports that the winners include Deb Haaland, a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, who will lead the state of New Mexico, and Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan of the White Earth Ojibwe community, who will represent the state in the US Senate.

Flanagan will become the first Indigenous woman in the history of Congress’s upper chamber. Over the Senate’s 237-year history, states have been represented by only four Indigenous men.

The first women to lead nations

Crystalyne Curley will become the first woman to lead the Navajo Nation, one of the country’s largest tribal nations. Its territory covers approximately 27,000 square miles across parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. Curley is currently the speaker of the Navajo Nation Council and in 2022 became the first woman to hold that position.

Tina Abrams will lead the Seneca Nation in western New York state. She will become the first woman leader in the modern history of the state’s largest tribe. In a statement following her victory, Abrams said that the moment was inspired by generations of strong Seneca women.

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Record number of candidates

According to Advance Native Political Leadership and ICT, a record 363 Indigenous candidates ran for local, state and federal offices during this election cycle. At least 180 of them won.

New York Democrat Claire Valdez, a citizen of the Isleta del Sur Pueblo, will join the US House of Representatives. She will serve alongside Sharice Davids of the Ho-Chunk Nation, who was re-elected in Kansas to her fifth term in Congress. In 2018, Davids and Haaland became the first Indigenous women elected to the US Congress.

Mary Peltola of the Yup’ik people could also become one of the first Indigenous women in the US Senate if she wins the Alaska race, the results of which have not yet been determined.

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