In the United States, researchers recorded acute changes in vascular function indicators after a single vaping session, including when using nicotine-free electronic cigarettes. The results of the study conducted at the University of Pennsylvania are planned to be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

As News-Medical reports, the study involved 41 healthy smokers and vape users aged 20 to 50, with an average age of 29.8 years. All of them had smoked and/or used electronic cigarettes daily for more than a year. The control group consisted of 17 people aged 21 to 33 who had never smoked or vaped.

Three exposure options

Participants underwent three separate sessions: after smoking a tobacco cigarette, after inhaling aerosol from an electronic cigarette with nicotine, and without nicotine. They underwent MRI examinations before and after each episode.

Scientists assessed the rate of recovery of blood flow and oxygen levels after a short-term restriction of blood supply, aortic stiffness, the response of brain vessels to changing demands, oxygen consumption by the brain, and the elasticity of the carotid arteries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes were detected even without nicotine

After one session of smoking or vaping, participants showed changes in blood flow and blood oxygen saturation indicators. Such changes were observed after electronic cigarettes both with and without nicotine. According to the authors, this indicates that the immediate effect on circulation cannot be explained by nicotine alone.

In particular, after all three exposure options — vaping with nicotine, without nicotine, and smoking — the baseline level of venous blood oxygen saturation, measured in the femoral vein, decreased. The researchers suggested that this may indicate a short-term reduction in oxygen uptake by the lungs after smoking or vaping.

Study author Marianne Nabbout noted that vaping caused changes in a greater number of markers than smoking a conventional cigarette. At the same time, the work assessed only immediate effects. Long-term studies are needed to determine whether these temporary changes may be linked to long-term cardiovascular consequences.

Read us on