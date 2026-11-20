In the United States, a randomized clinical trial involving 651 people aged 60 to 80 found that a structured digital platform for communicating genetic test results on Alzheimer’s disease risk was not inferior to a consultation with a specialist via telemedicine. Researchers compared participants’ level of knowledge, anxiety, and disease-related distress. News-Medical reports on the results of the eSMARTER trial, published in JAMA Neurology.

How the study was conducted

Participants had previously undergone APOE genotyping but did not yet know their results. This test provides information about genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease rather than establishing a diagnosis. They were assigned in a two-to-one ratio to two groups: 435 people received their results through a digital platform, while another 216 received them during a telemedicine session with a genetic counselor.

The online format included a secure web platform or an SMS chat, educational materials, and personalized estimates of the risk of mild cognitive impairment or dementia by age 85. Participants in the digital group could consult a clinician before, after, or instead of reviewing the results on their own. Ninety percent of randomized participants completed the proposed digital education, and only two people in this group requested a genetic counselor.

Satisfaction was higher after a consultation

In both groups, the main outcomes after receiving the results were comparable throughout six months of follow-up. At the same time, during the first week, participants in the digital group somewhat more often reported negative psychological reactions to information about genetic risk. The authors noted that the difference was small, probably not clinically meaningful, and did not persist later.

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Satisfaction with the method of receiving genetic results was high in both groups but higher among those who spoke with a specialist: 4.8 points versus 4.3 out of 5. Six weeks later, participants in the digital group more often recalled their APOE result incorrectly — 14% versus 6% in the telemedicine group. After six months, 83% of participants in the digital group and 87% in the telemedicine group remembered the correct result.

Additional biomarker study

After six months, participants were also offered a blood test for phosphorylated tau protein 217, or p-tau217, which may indicate pathological changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Optional disclosure of the results of this test was completed by 500 participants. Researchers found no statistically significant overall difference between the digital and telemedicine formats in anxiety, distress, depressive symptoms, risk perception, or other measures.

The authors cautioned that most participants were White, had higher education, and volunteered to join a research program. In addition, people with pronounced depressive symptoms, signs of suicidality, or unstable severe mental disorders were not included in the trial. Therefore, the results cannot automatically be generalized to all patient groups.

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