A previously unseen amateur video of a Led Zeppelin concert held on June 11, 1977, at New York’s Madison Square Garden has been released online in the United States. The approximately six-and-a-half-minute Super 8 film had been stored in the garage of one of the concertgoers for decades, Rolling Stone reports.

Camera in a jacket sleeve

The video was filmed by Jeff Ballenberg, who was 17 at the time of the concert. He told LedZepNews that he smuggled the camera past arena security by hiding it in his jacket sleeve. During the performance, he feared being noticed, so he filmed only when there was no usher nearby. As a result, the recording does not contain a single complete song.

The clip includes fragments of performances of The Song Remains the Same, Sick Again, Nobody’s Fault But Mine, In My Time of Dying, No Quarter, Ten Years Gone, The Battle of Evermore, Black Country Woman, Bron-Y-Aur Stomp, Kashmir and Over the Top.

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Film from the garage

The June 11 concert was the fourth of Led Zeppelin’s six performances at Madison Square Garden that month. They were also the band’s final concerts in New York with drummer John Bonham.

Ballenberg showed the footage to friends several times, but after his projector broke down, he put the film in a box in his parents’ garage. He later contacted JEMS, a community of bootleg fans involved in preserving rock history. There, he was connected with the LedZepFilm YouTube channel.

The band’s concert archives

Rolling Stone notes that Led Zeppelin did not document their own performances very systematically because professional filming and recording of concerts were expensive. The musicians also feared that the materials would end up with bootleggers. In 2003, Jimmy Page compiled available footage from various shows for the Led Zeppelin DVD release, which also included individual amateur recordings.

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