A court in Brooklyn, United States, sentenced Pakistani citizen Asif Merchant to 330 months, or more than 27 years, in prison in a case involving the preparation of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The Guardian reports, citing the US Department of Justice.

Case circumstances

The court found that Merchant, whom US officials linked to Iran, sought to hire a hitman to kill a politician or official in the United States. According to the US Department of Justice, the plot was revenge for the death of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of foreign military operations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Soleimani was killed in January 2020 in a US drone strike in Baghdad. Iranian officials have repeatedly stated their intention to avenge his death.

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Testimony and the Justice Department's position

During the hearing, Merchant said he had been forced to take part in the plot in order to protect his family in Tehran from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to several media reports, he also said that he expected the plot to be uncovered before anyone could be killed.

Merchant claimed that he had not received an order to kill a specific person. At the same time, he said that his contact in Iran had mentioned Trump, former US President Joe Biden, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in connection with the plot.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the plot was directed specifically against Trump. Merchant was detained on July 12, 2024, as he was planning to leave the United States.

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