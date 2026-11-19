A federal court in Miami, United States, found Florida pastor Christian Emmanuel Sanon guilty of crimes related to the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The charges on which he was convicted include conspiracy to murder Moïse. Sanon faces life imprisonment.

Conspiracy to change power

According to The Guardian, the trial at the federal court in Miami lasted nearly eight weeks. Sanon faced a total of eight charges, including conspiracy to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States.

Federal prosecutors said South Florida was the center for planning and financing the conspiracy, which aimed to remove Moïse and install a president selected by the participants in the plan. According to the prosecution, the conspirators initially considered Sanon as a candidate for the presidency of Haiti. Prosecutors also alleged that he helped raise funds, organized trips to Haiti and accommodation for himself and other people.

During his testimony, Sanon acknowledged that at one point he had contact with people seeking to replace Moïse. At the same time, he stated that the group had abandoned his candidacy long before the president's assassination and denied knowing about plans to kill him.

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Case details

According to the indictment, the plan to remove Moïse began taking its final shape in April 2021, when Sanon met in South Florida with a former Haitian senator and several American businessmen. Investigators believed that if Sanon came to power, two Florida companies jointly known as CTU were to receive contracts for infrastructure projects, security forces and military equipment.

The prosecution said CTU initially hired about 18 Colombian citizens with military training to protect Sanon. According to investigators, the conspirators also purchased weapons and body armor and sought to establish ties with Haitian gangs.

Jovenel Moïse was killed during a nighttime attack on his home on July 7, 2021; his wife was wounded. U.S. prosecutors charged more than 40 people in cases related to the president's assassination, and 12 people have already been convicted. Five of them are serving life sentences.

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