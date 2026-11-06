Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have confirmed the accuracy of genetic tools for detecting rare DNA changes that arise in human cells throughout life. As News-Medical reports, the scientists found that combining bulk sequencing, single-cell sequencing and duplex sequencing provides the most complete picture of genetic mosaicism in tissues.

DNA changes in different cells

Genetic mosaicism, or somatic mosaicism, results from DNA changes that accumulate not in all cells of the body, but only in some of them. As a result, different tissues in the same person may have different genetic variants. Unlike inherited variants, which are passed down from parents and are present in all cells, somatic mutations arise during a person’s lifetime.

Some of these changes are neutral and do not affect health. At the same time, researchers link somatic variation to age-related diseases and the risk of cancer development. According to project leader Ting Wang, it is first necessary to determine the spectrum of normal somatic variants in humans in order to further study diseases.

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Pangenome data and synthetic mutations

The work was included in a series of publications in Cell Press journals, including Cell and Cell Genomics. The research is part of the Somatic Mosaicism across Human Tissues network, supported by the Common Fund of the US National Institutes of Health. Washington University School of Medicine serves as the national coordinating center for this network and is one of five data production centers.

In one study, the team used data from the Human Pangenome Reference Consortium, which had previously been used mainly to search for inherited genetic variants. The authors showed that these data can also be used to detect somatic DNA changes in tissues. In another study, scientists developed approaches based on data from the International HapMap Project to synthetically create millions of known somatic mutations in order to test the accuracy of methods for detecting them.

The next stage of the project is expected to involve analyzing samples from several tissues from 150 donors of different ancestries and age groups.

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