A study in the Kaiser Permanente Southern California system in the United States found that after vaccination against COVID-19, the risk of vaccine administration-related shoulder injury was 63% higher than after influenza vaccination. At the same time, the condition remained rare: the absolute difference was approximately seven additional cases per 100,000 vaccinations.

Nearly 1.9 million vaccinations

As News-Medical reports, the authors of the retrospective study analyzed about 1.9 million vaccinations administered to more than 1.3 million adults between August 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024. Participants received COVID-19 or influenza vaccines intramuscularly in the deltoid muscle.

Researchers identified 265 confirmed cases of shoulder injury related to vaccine administration, or SIRVA. It was defined as symptoms in the vaccinated arm that appeared within seven days after vaccination, lasted for more than 30 days, could be related to vaccination, and had no other established cause.

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The absolute risk was low

The incidence of SIRVA was 1.84 cases per 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and 1.15 cases per 10,000 influenza vaccinations. After adjusting for differences between the groups, including age and comorbidities, the relative risk after COVID-19 vaccination was 63% higher.

Among people aged 65 and older, no statistically significant difference in risk was found between COVID-19 vaccines and high-dose influenza vaccines. The authors noted that unaccounted-for factors, including needle length and injection site, could have influenced the results, and that the study covered only one healthcare system and one season.

SIRVA differs from usual short-term pain at the injection site: it involves persistent shoulder symptoms. The researchers emphasized the importance of correctly selecting the injection site and needle, and also noted that the benefits of COVID-19 and influenza vaccination in preventing severe illness and hospitalization may outweigh the small absolute risk of this complication.

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