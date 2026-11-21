In the United States, the number of campaigns on the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform raising money for food increased by 40% over the year. Across all of the platform’s English-speaking markets — the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland — the number of such campaigns rose by 35%, while the volume of donations to them increased by 50%, Fortune reports.

Costs of basic needs

GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan linked the trend to rising costs of food, housing rent and fuel. According to him, many people’s incomes have not increased at a pace comparable to rising prices.

According to the platform, demand for fundraisers to cover basic expenses has been growing for about four years, since the later stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2020, GoFundMe introduced tabs for food, rent and monthly bill fundraisers in response to increased need for assistance.

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Campaigns for rent and bills

Last year, the number of campaigns to cover essential expenses — from rent and utility bills to food — increased by 20%. The monthly bills tab was one of the platform’s fastest-growing, surpassed only by individual support for nonprofit organizations.

Martin Lukk, a research fellow at the University of Toronto’s Data Sciences Institute, believes crowdfunding responds to gaps in the social protection system. In a book written with Eric Shinderhan, he noted that in the Canadian province of Quebec, where more social programs are in place, crowdfunding is less widespread than in provinces with weaker social support.

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