In the United States, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a class-action lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump. The organization seeks to stop investigations into anonymous social media users who criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), The Hill reports.

Lawsuit on behalf of four users

ACLU lawyers filed the lawsuit in federal court on Friday on behalf of four unnamed social media users. They said that subpoenas had been issued to establish their identities because of posts they published. The plaintiffs also claim that they did not publish anything criminal or anything that could provide grounds for an investigation.

The defendants named in the case are U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. The anonymous plaintiffs are also asking the court to order the authorities to delete all records collected and retained about them.

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Claims of hundreds of subpoenas

The ACLU said federal authorities allegedly sent hundreds of subpoenas to technology companies demanding data on users who criticized ICE online. The organization’s representative, Laura Moraff, called it the use of grand jury proceedings to retaliate against people for expressing political views.

The ACLU claims that the administration improperly used grand jury powers to obtain personal data on anonymous critics of immigration policy. According to the organization, this occurred without regard to whether such speech is protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech.

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