Freeman Johnson, the oldest among the few remaining survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died at the age of 106 in Centerville, Massachusetts. His daughter, Diane Johnson, confirmed that he died at home on Saturday, The Independent reports.

Service on Oahu

On December 7, 1941, Johnson was on the island of Oahu during Japan's surprise attack. At the time, an estimated 87,000 military personnel were stationed on the island.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Johnson worked near a boiler below deck aboard the USS St. Louis. Because of this, he did not see what was happening outside during the attack.

Memory of the attack

In an interview with the Associated Press in May 2026, Johnson said that he neither heard nor saw the attack. He also did not know that other crew members were firing anti-aircraft guns at a torpedo plane.

Read us on