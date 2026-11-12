NBC Sports commentator Dan Hicks has died at the age of 64 in Connecticut, United States. During his career, he covered golf, Olympic swimming and Notre Dame American football games. His family and NBC announced his death, The Guardian reports.

Hicks’ wife, ESPN sports host Hannah Storm, said he died late Wednesday night as a result of an acute illness. She described her husband’s death as sudden and unexpected. Hicks is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Career at NBC Sports

Hicks joined NBC in 1992 after working at CNN for three years. He was best known as a lead golf commentator and also worked on Olympic swimming and skiing broadcasts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Golf was his favorite sport. He called 27 of Tiger Woods’ tournament victories, including three wins at the U.S. Open. Hicks also worked on broadcasts of the Ryder Cup, The Open Championship, PGA Tour tournaments and The Players Championship.

Olympic broadcasts and football

Hicks called Olympic swimming eight times alongside Rowdy Gaines. They covered Michael Phelps’ eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as well as Katie Ledecky’s 14 Olympic medals across four Games. In total, he worked at 16 Olympics, first at the 1992 Barcelona Games, where he was a host of Olympic Triplecast.

The commentator worked on Notre Dame games from 2013 to 2016 and returned to the role in 2024. In different years, he also called regional NFL games, five French Open tennis tournaments and NBA games.

Read us on