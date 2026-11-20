The US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned in a report that transferring Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia could reduce the number of such vessels in the US Navy for many years. As The Guardian reports, US industry is already struggling to meet its own navy's submarine requirements.

Production problems

Under the first component of the AUKUS agreement, the United States agreed to sell Australia between three and five Virginia-class submarines already in service, starting in 2032. At the same time, these transfers are not accounted for in the US Navy's new shipbuilding plan: a note states that the transfer of any such submarine to Australia is not included in the forecast.

The CBO noted that the US submarine industrial base is currently unable to keep up with the needs of the US Navy. Increasing production to replace the vessels sold to Australia would create additional challenges for the fleet and shipyards, the report said.

US shipyards build an average of 1.13 Virginia-class submarines per year. To meet the Navy's own needs, this figure must increase to two vessels per year, and to 2.33 for additional deliveries to Australia. Construction of such submarines, which took five to six years in the 2000s, now takes an average of 10–11 years according to schedules. Delays involving Virginia-class submarines range from 24 to 36 months.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Control over the submarines

The report also raised the question of whether Australian submarines could be deployed in the event of a conflict between the United States and China. Strengthening Australia's submarine fleet could potentially offset part of the US Navy's lost capabilities, as the vessels would be based in the western Pacific Ocean and could respond more quickly to a conflict over Taiwan or events in the South China Sea.

At the same time, Australia will independently control these submarines, so its participation in a specific conflict is not guaranteed. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said in 2023 that Canberra would not make commitments to deploy its submarines in support of any US conflict with China.

US legislation on AUKUS allows the US president to transfer a submarine to Australia only if its removal from the Navy does not worsen the United States' submarine capabilities. The United States may also decline to transfer the vessels without penalties. In January, the Congressional Research Service considered an alternative under which the submarines would remain under US command but operate from Australian bases.

Read us on