In the United States, a preliminary analysis of surveillance data identified 112 confirmed cases of measles among pregnant women between January 1, 2025, and September 28, 2026. The report also noted 13 cases of congenital measles among infants born within 14 days after the onset of rash in their mothers.

As News-Medical reports, the report was prepared by scientists from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and published in the journal NEJM Evidence. In 96% of cases, infections among pregnant women were linked to large measles outbreaks involving at least 50 cases.

Complications in pregnant women

Of the 112 patients, 26 were hospitalized for reasons unrelated to delivery. Pneumonia was diagnosed in 11 women, two developed respiratory failure, and one patient was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Nearly all pregnant women with measles — 110 out of 112 — had not been vaccinated before pregnancy or had an unknown vaccination status. Only one person had documented evidence of two vaccine doses, while another had received one dose. There were no data on the use of immunoglobulin for post-exposure prophylaxis in these patients.

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Data on newborns

Nineteen live births were recorded within 14 days after the onset of rash in the mother. Eight infants in this group were born prematurely, including six before the 34th week of pregnancy. Another eight newborns were admitted to intensive care units, although the reasons for hospitalization were not specified in the report.

Of the 16 children who underwent PCR testing, 14 had a positive result. Thirteen infants met the definition of congenital measles used by the report’s authors: a febrile rash or a positive test result during the first 10 days of life in a child born to a mother with confirmed measles. Six children with a positive test had symptoms, and one had clinical signs consistent with meningoencephalitis.

The authors stress that the findings are preliminary: the pregnancy outcome remained unknown for half of the cases, and the study had no comparison group. Therefore, the reported figures cannot be considered an estimate of the overall risk for all pregnant women with measles.

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