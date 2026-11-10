Three measles-related deaths reported in the US — The Guardian

Three measles-related deaths were reported in the United States over the past week. They include the death of an unvaccinated seven-month-old child in New York state and a 21-year-old woman from Pennsylvania who died shortly after giving birth due to measles complications. At the same time, US recommendations for measles vaccination have not changed, The Guardian reports.

Committee's work suspended

Former members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said that the dissolution of the body has complicated the response to the outbreak. ACIP prepares recommendations for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccine policy.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replaced vaccine advisers with people he selected himself. Later, a federal judge suspended the committee's work, concluding that the Donald Trump administration had formed it improperly. The CDC is accepting nominations for a new ACIP membership, but the appointment process may take months or years.

Former committee member Noel Brewer noted that it usually takes 12 to 18 months from the start of consideration of new recommendations to their adoption. In the meantime, he said, the measles outbreak is accelerating.

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Possible changes to vaccination

Under the standard schedule, the first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine in the US is administered after a child reaches one year of age. However, during outbreaks, children at risk of infection may be vaccinated as early as six months. The second dose is usually administered between the ages of four and six, but in outbreak areas it can be given four weeks after the first.

Experts believe that a fully functioning ACIP could consider administering the second dose earlier in affected areas, campaigns for unvaccinated or under-vaccinated adults, and identifying regions with the lowest vaccination coverage. They also stress the need to vaccinate people before pregnancy, as measles vaccines are not administered during pregnancy.

Another child died during a measles outbreak in Wisconsin. For New York and Wisconsin, these were the first measles-related deaths in three decades.

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