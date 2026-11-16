Users in the United States reported difficulties accessing several major banks. According to Downdetector, the complaints concerned connection problems.

User complaints

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the banks that received complaints included JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. The reports covered several major banks simultaneously.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Downdetector, complaints came from different parts of the United States. The publication described the situation as widespread connection problems.

The cause has not been established

The Jerusalem Post noted that no clear cause of the disruption had been established at that time. The publication is developing. The report does not provide information on when the difficulties began, how long they lasted, or the number of complaints.

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