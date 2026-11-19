American company Vintage Modern has unveiled the Vintage Fastback — a redesigned seventh-generation Ford Mustang with a carbon-fiber body styled after the 1967 Shelby GT500, known as Eleanor. The car was first shown on November 18 at a closed event, and on November 19 it became available for viewing at the Retromobile New York exhibition in the US, Motor1 reports.

Modern platform and up to 840 hp

The Vintage Fastback is built not on a restored classic-car chassis, but on the platform of the current Ford Mustang S650. The base version is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 producing 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque.

For an additional charge, buyers can order a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. In this configuration, output rises to 840 horsepower and torque to 615 pound-feet when using 93-octane gasoline. Vintage Modern estimates that this version accelerates to 60 mph in about 2.8–2.9 seconds, although there is no independent confirmation of this figure.

Equipment and production

The car is offered with a six-speed manual transmission featuring automatic rev matching or a 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The model also received MagneRide adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes, and an active exhaust system with Quiet, Normal, Sport, and Track modes.

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Six driving modes are provided: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Track, Drag Strip, and Custom. According to Vintage Modern, the car will have eight airbags, programmable crumple zones, side-impact protection elements, stability and traction control systems, and an anti-lock braking system. The company stated that the model will comply with applicable US federal safety standards and undergo physical crash tests.

More than 900 hours per car

Hand-laid carbon-fiber bodies will be produced in Detroit, while assembly and finishing will be carried out at Vintage Modern’s facility in Atlanta. The company estimates that the process will take more than 900 hours per car, with production volume in the first year totaling about 100 vehicles. According to media reports, the Vintage Fastback will cost $295,000 in the US.

Buyers will be able to choose from more than 40 standard colors, order custom paintwork and body stripes, and customize the interior and technical specifications. Interior options include seats with pleated, diamond-pattern, or woven trim, leather, Alcantara, and aluminum details.

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