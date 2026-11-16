In the United States, researchers found an association between older adults stopping participation in community activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and poorer cognitive functioning scores in 2022. News-Medical reports on the work by scientists at Saint Louis University.

Study data

The authors used nationally representative longitudinal data from the US Health and Retirement Study. They analyzed changes from the pre-pandemic year of 2016, through participation in community activities in 2020, to assessments of cognitive functioning and depressive symptoms in 2022.

The sample for the analysis of depressive symptoms included 2,457 older participants, while the cognitive functioning analysis included 1,679. The researchers identified four groups: people who did not participate in community activities in either 2016 or 2020; those who took part in 2016 but not in 2020; participants active in both periods; and those who were not involved in 2016 but began participating by 2020.

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Analysis results

The researchers considered volunteering, educational courses, charitable events, social, sports, or hobby clubs, as well as participation in nonreligious organizations. After accounting for prior health status and demographic characteristics, they found no statistically significant association between these participation patterns and depressive symptoms in 2022.

At the same time, people who participated in community activities in 2016 but stopped in 2020 had significantly poorer cognitive functioning scores than participants who were active in both periods. Their scores were similar to those of people who remained uninvolved in such activities throughout both periods.

Participants who began taking part in community activities by 2020 had cognitive functioning scores comparable to those who were continuously involved. In an additional analysis, the authors obtained preliminary evidence that beginning such participation may have been particularly beneficial for people with a greater number of adverse childhood experiences. The findings were published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences.

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