In the United States, jurors have begun deliberations in the case of Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies after a two-month trial. Huawei faces 12 criminal charges, including conspiracy to engage in racketeering, theft of trade secrets, bank fraud and obstruction of justice, the South China Morning Post reports.

Positions of the prosecution and defense

US prosecutors say that Huawei and three companies affiliated with it acted as a criminal enterprise for two decades. According to the prosecution, they allegedly stole trade secrets from other technology firms, including internet router source code and robotics equipment, and also rewarded employees for obtaining competitors’ confidential information.

Assistant US Attorney Robert Pollak said that the actions of individual employees represented the company. He rejected the defense’s argument that these were only isolated violations by employees rather than actions by Huawei as a whole.

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Charges concerning Iran

Prosecutors also allege that Huawei used Hong Kong-registered Skycom as an unofficial subsidiary to conduct business in Iran and concealed its connection to it from banks, including HSBC. Huawei denies the charges. The company’s lawyer, Brian Heberlig, said prosecutors had created a “fictional portrait” of Huawei, while financial institutions knew about its activities in Iran and continued to cooperate with it.

On Wednesday, the prosecution completed its response to the defense’s closing arguments, after which Judge Ann Donnelly spent more than three hours instructing the jury. They then began deliberations. The trial has been ongoing since September: the prosecution called 61 witnesses, while Huawei called 15.

If Huawei is found guilty, the company could face substantial fines and forfeiture of proceeds that, according to the prosecution, were obtained as a result of the crimes. The case drew international attention after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada in 2018 at the request of the United States. In 2021, she entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities and returned to China.

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