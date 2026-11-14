In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a temporary halt to departures nationwide because of a communications outage that affected 22 regional air traffic control centers. Aircraft already in the air were allowed to land, but passengers at airports faced delays and uncertainty, The Independent reports.

Trump’s version

US President Donald Trump suggested that outdated FAA equipment could have caused the large-scale disruption. Peter Doocy, Fox News’ senior White House correspondent, said this on air, stating that he had spoken with the president by phone during the outage.

According to Doocy, Trump said the incident did not appear to be a cyberattack or an event related to artificial intelligence. The president also said that no one had claimed responsibility for a possible attack and promised to report if it is established that one occurred.

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Equipment decades old

As the Fox News correspondent reported, Trump linked the problem to the infrastructure used by the FAA to support flights. According to him, some of the equipment is about 55 years old, and its replacement had been discussed with the US Congress but has still not been carried out.

The report also notes that Democrats demanded explanations over the chaos at airports. Officials were working to eliminate the technical malfunction and restore flight operations.

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