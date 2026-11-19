In the United States, the fire retardant Fortress FR-200 caused extensive corrosion on two aircraft involved in firefighting operations. The US National Transportation Safety Board identified damage to wing structures, control cables, electrical connections and engines, and on November 17, 2026, called on the US Forest Service to strengthen testing requirements for such substances.

As AeroTime reports, the investigation involved a BAe 146-200A operated by Montana-based Neptune Aviation Services and an MD-87 operated by Oregon-based Aero Air, which flies firefighting missions under the Erickson Aero Tanker brand. In 2023, both aircraft took part in a US Forest Service test intended to examine the use of the new retardant alongside an existing product.

Wing and engine damage

The aircraft were initially loaded with FR-200, whose active salt is magnesium chloride. It was later alternated during the season with the phosphate retardant Phos-Chek MVP-Fx produced by Perimeter Solutions. On the MD-87, corrosion penetrated more than half the thickness of a wing spar cap, an element of the primary load-bearing structure.

Aero Air replaced more than 90 electrical connectors, several control cables and an approximately 44-inch section of a longitudinal fuselage structural member. Signs of corrosion were also found in three engines that were used in rotation on the twin-engine aircraft. Significant corrosion was recorded inside the retardant tank of the BAe 146.

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Shortcomings in retardant testing

The test did not require tanks to be washed between loading different substances, so their residues could mix. The extent of the damage was discovered during maintenance after the fire season. In March 2024, the US Forest Service reported this to the National Transportation Safety Board and requested an investigation because of a possible accident risk.

The board concluded that the approval procedure did not adequately assess the chemical's effects under real operating conditions. Previous laboratory tests examined individual metal samples but did not reproduce the combination of metals, fasteners, connections and assembled aircraft structures. Further tests showed that FR-200 can cause corrosion on its own, while mixing it with the phosphate retardant under certain conditions can intensify it.

The US Forest Service suspended the qualification of FR-100 and FR-200 in May 2024 and removed them from the list of approved products in December. The National Transportation Safety Board recommended involving corrosion specialists, operators and aircraft manufacturers in developing tests that would better reflect aircraft construction and the consequences of mixing retardants.

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