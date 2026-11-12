Record number of democratic socialists to lead US cities — The Guardian

Following the latest elections in the United States, a record number of members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will lead cities. Nithya Raman was elected to lead Los Angeles, while Jenice Lewis George was elected to lead Washington. David Morales will become mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, and Yousef Rabhi will become mayor of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

New mayors and representatives in Congress

As The Guardian reports, the newly elected mayors will join socialists who already lead smaller cities, including Burlington, Vermont, and Irvine, California. They also include democratic socialist and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In January, the number of DSA members in the US Congress is expected to quadruple to eight. Overall, more than 100 candidates backed by the organization will hold office at local, state and national levels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Promises on the cost of living

During their election campaigns, the new mayors focused on housing affordability, city services and residents' everyday needs. Raman, who works as an urban planner, promised to expand housing construction and improve public transportation. Lewis George advocated universal child care, public housing and stronger tenant protections.

Morales proposed expanding affordable housing and seeking greater corporate contributions to fund education and city services. Rabhi promised to push back against data centers and keep utility costs affordable.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, who describes herself as a democratic socialist but is not a DSA member, noted that the work of a mayor combines broad political goals with everyday tasks, including maintaining city infrastructure.

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