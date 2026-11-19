Researchers who analyzed data from 41,315 participants in the United States found an association between reported occupational contact with certain industrial solvents and higher odds of Parkinson’s disease. These included kerosene, trichloroethylene, white spirit, and carbon tetrachloride. The results were published in the journal Scientific Reports, News-Medical reports.

Which substances were linked to the disease

The authors used data from the online Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative study. Participants reported whether they had used one of 13 categories of solvents at work for at least 100 days during their lifetime. The sample included 10,297 people who reported a physician-established diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and 31,018 participants without such a diagnosis.

After accounting for all 13 solvents simultaneously, the association remained for four substances. Reported contact with trichloroethylene was associated with 65% higher odds of Parkinson’s disease, kerosene with 50% higher odds, carbon tetrachloride with 28% higher odds, and white spirit with 27% higher odds.

Each additional type of solvent that a participant reported contact with was associated with approximately 16% higher odds of the disease. People who reported contact with three or more solvents had 52% higher odds of Parkinson’s disease than those who reported no such contact.

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Limitations of the analysis

The statistical models accounted for sex, education, household income, smoking status, caffeine consumption, and traumatic brain injuries involving loss of consciousness. Additional adjustment for occupational contact with pesticides and welding reduced the estimated associations for individual solvents by up to 20%.

The study was cross-sectional and therefore does not establish a causal relationship. Participants self-reported data on chemical use and diagnosis, while age—the strongest risk factor for Parkinson’s disease—was not recorded in the control group. About 26% of participants with Parkinson’s disease were not sure which specific solvents they had worked with, compared with 15% in the control group.

The scientists noted that studies with objective data on occupational contact with chemicals, clinically confirmed diagnoses, and biomonitoring are needed to verify the results. They also did not assess risks for specific occupations. In particular, kerosene and white spirit may be used as fuels, lubricants, degreasers, and paint thinners.

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