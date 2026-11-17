A study involving more than 415,000 adults in the United States found an association between cannabis use disorder and suicidal thoughts. People with this disorder had 57% higher odds of reporting suicidal thoughts than participants without the condition. ScienceDaily reports on the findings, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

Data over ten years

Researchers analyzed responses from participants in the US National Survey on Drug Use and Health collected from 2014 to 2023. During this period, cannabis became increasingly available in the country, and recreational marijuana use was legalized in half of the states.

The association between cannabis use disorder and suicidal thoughts was observed across different age, sex, racial and ethnic groups. At the same time, the odds were particularly higher among women and younger adults. The association remained after accounting for depression, psychological distress and other factors that may affect mental health.

Lead author Tosin Philip Oyetunji, a public health doctoral student at the University of California, Merced, said he was surprised not by the finding of the association itself, but by the fact that it did not strengthen over the study period. Senior author Sidra Goldman-Mellor also said that the strength of the association did not increase over the ten years.

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Not every instance of cannabis use

The authors emphasize that the findings do not mean equally increased odds for all people who use cannabis. The study concerned specifically cannabis use disorder, a condition in which a person has difficulty controlling consumption despite the problems it causes. A person may continue using cannabis despite harmful consequences or after repeated attempts to reduce its use.

The study does not prove that cannabis use disorder directly causes suicidal thoughts. The researchers cannot determine whether problematic use affects such thoughts or whether both phenomena are linked to mental health difficulties or other factors.

Mental health assessment

According to the authors, when working with patients with cannabis use disorder, healthcare professionals may directly ask about suicidal thoughts as part of a broader mental health assessment. This may help identify people who need additional evaluation, treatment or support.

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