US researchers from the Hoag Family Cancer Institute, together with international research centers, have developed a blood test to detect early precancerous changes linked to ovarian cancer. The test determines the level of the RNA molecule Tu-Stroma, an elevated concentration of which in the blood may indicate the presence of such changes, RMF24 reports.

Marker of early changes

Researchers focused on STIC — microscopic changes that develop in the fallopian tubes rather than directly in the ovaries. The material describes them as changes that may precede the development of cancer. They are linked to high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma, or HGSOC, which the source calls the deadliest type of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer often develops without symptoms and is frequently diagnosed at a late stage. According to the outlet, an elevated Tu-Stroma level could potentially make it possible to detect changes several years before the onset of the disease. A description of the test was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

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Tested on more than 500 patients

The test was tried on more than 500 patients: healthy women, patients with different stages of ovarian cancer, and women with benign changes in the uterine appendages. According to the study results, the test detected both developed cancer and STIC changes with high effectiveness. It was also more effective than the widely used CA125 marker.

The method may be particularly important for women with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, who have an increased genetic risk of ovarian cancer. Currently, such patients may be advised to undergo preventive removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes. At the same time, scientists emphasize that the test still requires further research and is not ready for routine use in diagnostics. The next stage should involve years-long observation of patients.

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