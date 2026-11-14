In the United States, a researcher at the Department of Energy’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory has developed a computational method for faster searches for diamond materials suitable for quantum computers and highly sensitive sensors. The method has already helped identify promising crystal defects involving boron and oxygen, ScienceDaily reports.

Qubits in crystal defects

A perfect diamond crystal is not sufficient for creating a quantum system. Useful properties can arise from defects: the absence of a carbon atom, the replacement of such an atom with another element, or a combination of these changes. Atoms around the defect can form qubits — the basic units for storing and processing quantum information.

Diamond materials attract attention because certain quantum properties in them can remain useful at room temperature. Many other candidates for quantum technologies require ultralow temperatures for reliable operation.

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Calculation for a small region

The method’s author, Mark Martirez, proposed not to model a large fragment of the diamond structure, but instead to isolate a region of 16–30 atoms around the defect and consider it as a separate molecule. This makes it possible to apply computational approaches from quantum chemistry that have been developed over decades and reduce the complexity of calculations.

Using the new approach, the team can analyze more quickly how different qubits respond to laser light and microwave pulses. Defects with oxygen can emit blue light, while defects with boron can emit ultraviolet light. The scientists suggest that distinct optical properties will make it possible to combine several types of qubits in one device and address some of them without affecting others.

The study’s results were published in the journal ACS Central Science. The work was funded through PPPL’s Laboratory Directed Research and Development program, as well as with support from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science.

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