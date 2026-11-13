In the United States, researchers developed and validated the US-CRS 2.0 medical urgency index for heart transplant candidates. It more accurately distinguishes patients with a higher and lower short-term risk of death without transplantation than the current system with six priority statuses. News-Medical reports on the results of the study published in the journal JAMA.

How the index was developed

The authors analyzed data from 33,097 adult candidates added to the US heart transplant waiting list between January 2019 and August 2025. The primary outcome was death or removal from the list due to worsening condition within six weeks without transplantation.

The final simplified version of the model includes five laboratory indicators: albumin, bilirubin, estimated glomerular filtration rate, BNP or NT-proBNP, and sodium. It also takes into account four categories of mechanical circulatory support devices, including an intra-aortic balloon pump, a durable left ventricular assist device, a microaxial pump, and ECMO or a temporary surgical ventricular assist device.

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Accuracy and potential changes

In the test sample, the AUC for the simple model was 0.807, compared with 0.693 for the current six-status system. A higher score indicates a better ability of the model to distinguish candidates with a higher and lower risk of death. The researchers noted that patients with the same status in the current system may have substantially different prognoses even when using the same medical device.

The authors also modeled the reallocation of 45,530 actual donor heart offers from 2019–2024. Under a scenario with the US-CRS system that retains the current allocation structure, observed six-week mortality among candidates first in line increased from 11.2% under the current system to 15.7%. With nationwide ranking by the index, this figure was 23.0%.

At the same time, the study does not establish how many deaths on the waiting list could actually be prevented and does not assess the impact of the new approach on post-transplant survival. The authors emphasize that full modeling is needed before possible implementation, including to ensure equitable access for patients with blood type O and people with durable left ventricular assist devices.

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