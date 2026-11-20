According to France 24, US artificial intelligence developer Anthropic became the first publicly traded AI developer specializing exclusively in this field. This happened after the company’s record initial public offering.

Stock market debut

On the first day of trading, Anthropic shares opened 34% higher. This briefly pushed the company’s market valuation above $2 trillion.

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By the end of the debut trading session, the share gain had slowed to 17%. At the same time, Anthropic’s shares still closed their first trading day above the offering price.

Market reaction

Despite Anthropic’s successful debut, Wall Street indices fell sharply that day. Investors took profits, while market performance reflected concerns about trading in shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence.

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