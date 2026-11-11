In the United States, at least 11 employees of the National Security Agency (NSA) and US Cyber Command have died by suicide over approximately the past year. The Japan Times reports, citing US officials and public records.

Attention from the White House and Congress

An unusual number of such deaths in agencies conducting electronic intelligence and cyberattacks against US adversaries prompted White House and congressional staff to privately question the leaders of these agencies, officials said.

The publication noted that a range of factors can influence a person’s decision to die by suicide. At the same time, the deaths prompted military commanders to take measures to limit excessively long working hours and expand psychological support for intelligence employees and government cybersecurity specialists.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Five deaths in one month

From the beginning of June to the beginning of July, five NSA or US Cyber Command employees died by suicide. As people familiar with the situation said in August, this sequence of events prompted the military to link the deaths to a so-called suicide cluster.

According to a source, the workload on employees of these agencies has increased over the past year due to foreign conflicts.

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