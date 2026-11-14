In the United States on Saturday, November 14, major airlines canceled more than 3,700 flights and delayed another approximately 2,000 as they resumed operations after a nationwide ground stop. According to Channel NewsAsia, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted nearly all departures in the country for almost five hours the previous day.

On Friday, airlines canceled nearly 10,000 flights because of the suspension and delayed more than 7,000. Despite the lifting of the nationwide restriction in the evening, tens of thousands of passengers remained at airports. Carriers were trying to ease airport congestion and position crews and other personnel to resume flights.

Restrictions at airports

United Airlines temporarily suspended departures of its flights at Chicago O’Hare Airport, while Delta Air Lines did so at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The companies explained this by congestion and problems with gate availability. Many major airports also said they could not accept additional diverted flights.

American Airlines said it would prioritize international flights and flights to smaller cities outside major hub airports in order to restore network operations more quickly.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Failure in the air traffic control system

According to two airline officials, the failure may have affected a network of critical radio frequencies used by air traffic controllers to communicate with pilots. L3Harris, the contractor overseeing the network, did not respond to a request for comment.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said instability in radar and communications systems began at 3:36 p.m. Eastern Time. According to him, routers and switches became overloaded with data, leading to inconsistencies in the system. Duffy said the immediate problem had been resolved and flights were safe, while calling for $50 billion to modernize the air traffic control system.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was currently no evidence of a cyberattack or the involvement of an uncontrolled artificial intelligence system, although investigators had not yet ruled out these versions. According to him, the National Security Agency and the US Department of Homeland Security are taking part in the investigation.

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