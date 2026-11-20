The US Department of Labor has issued a final rule that makes it easier for companies across various industries to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees. The new procedure repeals a standard adopted under the administration of former President Joe Biden, The Independent reports.

New classification criteria

The rule will take effect in January — 60 days after its official publication. It provides for an assessment of the extent to which a worker is under a company's control, as well as whether they have an opportunity to make a profit or incur a loss through their own initiative or investments.

Under rules introduced in 2024 under Biden, a range of separate factors was used to determine a worker's status. Any one of them could tilt the conclusion in favor of recognizing a person as an employee under federal wage law.

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Impact on companies and workers

The updated approach could reduce business costs in healthcare, trucking, retail, and app-based ride-hailing and delivery services, including Uber. Such companies often face lawsuits alleging that they misclassify workers to save money. The companies reject these allegations.

The Department of Labor said that the 2024 rule had legal flaws, while the new test establishes a clearer standard for both employers and workers. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said that labor standards must reflect changes in how Americans work and conduct business.

According to survey data, employees can cost companies up to 30% more because they are guaranteed a minimum wage, overtime pay, unemployment protections, expense reimbursement, and other safeguards that independent contractors do not have. Supporters of the repealed rule believe that worker misclassification is widespread in certain sectors and that repealing it could deprive people of basic legal protections.

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