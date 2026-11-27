In the United States, the share of approved applications under the EB-1A programme, intended for people with extraordinary abilities, fell to 32% by mid-2026. At the end of Joe Biden’s administration, the figure was 75%, The Independent reports, citing federal immigration data.

Fewer approved applications

During the first three quarters of fiscal year 2026, around 5,200 people received the visa. During the same period of fiscal year 2024, there were nearly 8,900 such people.

The EB-1A visa, sometimes called the “Einstein visa”, opens a path to obtaining a green card for people with national or international recognition in science, the arts, education, business or sport. An applicant usually must meet at least three of ten criteria or demonstrate a major achievement, including an Olympic medal or an Oscar. Immigration officers then conduct a final assessment of all the evidence.

Lawyers’ assessments

Immigration lawyers say they are increasingly receiving denials even in cases involving candidates with substantial professional achievements. According to them, some law firms have stopped taking such cases because of the large number of denials.

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Attorney Rachel Baskin believes that decisions on whether applicants meet the criteria have become more subjective. Finn Reynolds, head of analytics and strategy at Lawfully, also suggested that the figures may have been affected both by stricter scrutiny of applications and by an increase in poorly prepared petitions, including those created using artificial intelligence or standard templates.

The programme used by Melania Trump

Melania Trump obtained permanent resident status through the EB-1 programme in 2001, when she worked as a model. In 2018, The Washington Post questioned whether her career met the programme’s high requirements.

According to Reynolds’ estimate, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, the share of approved applications may fall to about 27%. The Independent requested comment from the US Department of Homeland Security, the White House and the office of the first lady.

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