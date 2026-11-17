The US Department of Health and Human Services has updated the HIPAA Privacy Rule to make it easier for patients to access their own medical records and share data. The maximum time in which entities covered by the rule must respond to a patient’s request has been reduced from 30 to 15 days, STAT News reports.

Patient access to data

The HIPAA rule update also prohibits imposing unreasonable requirements on people seeking to verify their identity in order to obtain medical information. According to Lucia Savage, a former chief privacy officer at HHS’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, about two-thirds of the rule’s content is devoted to the issue of individual access to records.

The changes are intended to facilitate the exchange of health information for coordinating treatment among healthcare providers, as well as for patients who want to receive and share their own data.

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Standards for apps

The rule also establishes standards for access to medical records through a newly defined category of tools — personal health applications. These may include health-support apps and services related to fitness trackers.

The Office for Civil Rights of the US Department of Health and Human Services first proposed changes to the rule in January 2021. The agency released the final version of the update on Monday.

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