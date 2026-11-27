Researchers at Stanford University in the United States have created nanowires made of niobium phosphide with a thickness of six nanometers that could potentially replace copper interconnects in microchips. The material’s distinctive feature is that its electrical conductivity increases as the wire becomes thinner, Der Spiegel reports.

The problem with copper interconnects

Modern microchips contain kilometers of thin copper wires. They have gradually been made smaller to improve chip performance, but copper conducts electricity less effectively as its thickness decreases. The thinnest copper wires used in microchips are approximately 10 to 16 nanometers thick.

Niobium phosphide is an inorganic compound of niobium and phosphorus. In wires made from it, the outer parts conduct electricity better than the inner ones. Therefore, during miniaturization, the contribution of the surface layers to current flow increases, and the overall conductivity of the nanowire improves.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Potential applications

With further development of the technology, such nanowires could make it possible to create smaller, faster, and more powerful chips. They could also potentially consume less energy because they would generate less heat.

The lead author of the research paper published in the journal Nature, Stanford University professor of electrical engineering Eric Pop, called the result of his team’s work a breakthrough. According to him, the manufacturing steps are compatible with existing industrial processes, which could facilitate the commercialization of the technology.

Laura Greene, chief scientist at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory and former president of the American Physical Society, who was not involved in the work, also considers the development potentially groundbreaking. Experts suggest that the material could eventually help reduce the size of data centers for artificial intelligence and their need for cooling water.

Read us on