Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the United States have created a detailed atlas of the cellular environment of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), the most common pre-invasive form of breast cancer, also known as stage zero cancer. The scientists analyzed more than 850,000 cells from samples of normal breast tissue, DCIS and invasive breast cancer, News-Medical reports.

What the researchers studied

DCIS occurs when atypical cells grow inside the breast ducts but have not yet spread to nearby tissues. Not all such lesions subsequently become invasive cancer, so determining the risk for individual patients remains difficult. Genetic changes in DCIS have already been studied, but less is known about the tumor microenvironment — the combination of immune cells, blood vessels and tissue cells around the lesion.

What changes the atlas revealed

The study used single-cell and spatial profiling technologies. The authors reported significant changes in both cancer cells and the surrounding microenvironment as the disease progressed. According to their findings, some biological features associated with invasive breast cancer may appear earlier than previously thought.

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The scientists also described previously unknown ring-shaped structures, which they called cancer stromal loops. They consist of supportive tissue and vascular cells, surround DCIS lesions and, according to the study, create conditions favorable for tumor growth.

The work was published in the journal Science. The researchers noted that the results require further verification, including to assess whether the identified cellular features will help predict which DCIS lesions are more likely to progress to an invasive form of the disease.

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