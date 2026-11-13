Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, USA, have created a miniature model of human heart tissue to study inherited desmin-associated cardiomyopathy linked to mutations in the CRYAB gene. The model reproduces a concentration of the mutant protein close to the level in the human body. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published on November 11 in the journal Science Advances.

Model with mechanical loading

Desmin-associated cardiomyopathy is an inherited disease of the heart muscle that, according to the cited data, affects approximately one in 2,000 people worldwide. It is linked to mutations in genes encoding desmin or its protein chaperone αB-crystallin, known as CRYAB. Researchers believe that such changes may cause desmin misfolding and the formation of toxic protein aggregates in heart muscle cells.

To create the model, the team used gene-edited human induced pluripotent stem cells that expressed a mutant CRYAB variant. The scientists formed microengineered heart tissues from the resulting cardiomyocytes. In this system, the cells underwent mechanical loading and contracted against resistance, similar to what occurs in the heart.

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Desmin aggregation and calcium regulation

Unlike cardiomyocytes grown on flat laboratory surfaces, cells in the tissue model produced desmin and organized it similarly to cells in the human heart. In samples with the mutation, researchers found more desmin aggregates and an altered distribution of the protein.

Additional tests showed that tissues with desmin aggregation also had impaired calcium regulation. The authors indicate that this may be one of the factors weakening heart tissue contractions in this form of cardiomyopathy. They named determining exactly which proteins involved in calcium regulation malfunction and whether they become incorporated into toxic protein aggregates as the next step.

Testing a potential treatment

The scientists also tested a drug that suppresses the JAK-STAT signaling pathway. It had previously been tested on rat cardiomyocytes in a two-dimensional culture, where it helped reduce desmin aggregates. In the new model, a low dose of the drug improved contractions of mutant cells, especially at a higher rate, but did not restore them to the level of healthy samples. At a high dose, the treatment proved toxic to both healthy and mutant cells.

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