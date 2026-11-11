Immigration arrests continue in US after Democrats’ victory — The Hindu

In the United States, immigration arrests continued after Democrats won control of the next Congress in the midterm elections. President Donald Trump said his deportation campaign may have been too harsh, but Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the orders had not changed and deportations would continue, The Hindu writes.

In an interview with CBS News recorded on November 6, Trump said he would like to reach agreements with Democrats on immigration. Hours later, he appointed Stephen Miller, whom the publication calls the architect of his hardline immigration policy, as the new White House chief of staff.

Events in Los Angeles and Florida

In Los Angeles, on the morning of November 7, immigration officers wearing masks and body armor blocked the entrance to the emergency department of Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center. The Department of Homeland Security did not explain their presence. At the same time, Bill Essayli, a Justice Department prosecutor in Los Angeles, said agents brought a detainee for medical care and that two people were detained for assaulting federal agents.

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The hospital said it does not participate in immigration enforcement and will not allow such actions to interfere with patient care and safety. Activists also reported arrests in California, Michigan and Massachusetts. Maria Bilbao, a coordinator at the American Friends Service Committee, said that after the elections she received at least one call every day from a detained person in South Florida.

Detention of asylum seekers

At Phoenix airport on November 7, an Argentine couple, Gustavo Romanello and Agustina Bachega, who were traveling to a funeral, were detained. According to family friend Jonathan Batchelor, the men have work permits and are awaiting consideration of their asylum applications. Both remain in detention centers, and the Department of Homeland Security did not promptly comment on the case.

In central Alabama, 19-year-old Venezuelan twin brothers Luis and Carlos Horta-Santoro were detained while returning to college. Relatives say the brothers have valid work permits, filed asylum applications and no criminal records. The US Department of Homeland Security said they entered the country legally but overstayed their permitted period of stay; their case will be heard by an immigration court.

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