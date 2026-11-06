Three charged in $129 mln AI fraud scheme in US — CBS News

In the United States, three people have been charged with fraud involving artificial intelligence that, according to prosecutors, may have enabled the theft of about $129 million from companies. As CBS News reports, Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan and Guy Shitrit are also accused of money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

Impersonating executives and lawyers

According to the indictment, for more than a year and a half, the individuals involved in the scheme targeted thousands of companies in various countries. Victims named in court documents include hospital systems in Missouri and California, a bank in Rhode Island, a British fintech company, a mutual fund company in Massachusetts, and an animal feed manufacturer in Florida.

According to investigators, the scheme's participants often contacted companies' accounting departments. They sent employees emails purportedly from chief executive officers, asking for help with a confidential financial transaction. They then arranged phone or video calls during which they used AI to imitate the executive's voice and, at times, image.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Funds converted into cryptocurrency

Employees were then asked to contact an alleged lawyer from a major law firm, who, according to case materials, was also impersonated by the scheme's participants. Soall, according to prosecutors, mainly posed as lawyers from the United Kingdom and used a handwritten conversation script titled "Lawyer Call."

The person posing as a lawyer instructed employees to transfer large sums to bank accounts in different countries, case materials state. The funds were then allegedly converted into cryptocurrency to conceal their origin and distributed among the three defendants and other individuals involved.

Soall and Hazan were detained in Spain, while Shitrit was detained in the United Kingdom. US extradition requests for all three are still under consideration. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison, while the aggravated identity theft charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison.

Read us on