In the United States, an analysis of data from 6,531 adults aged 45 to 84 without cardiovascular disease found an association between consumption of ultra-processed foods and a higher risk of developing heart failure. Each additional daily serving of such foods was associated with an approximately 5% higher relative risk, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Study data

The analysis was published on November 9 in the journal JACC: Heart Failure. Researchers used the Nova system to classify foods. The identified association was primarily driven by cases of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

In this condition, the heart’s main pumping chamber becomes too stiff to properly relax and fill with blood between contractions. The US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute lists high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes among conditions that may contribute to this type of heart failure.

The role of abdominal fat

The waist-to-height ratio, which is used to assess abdominal fat, statistically explained about half of the identified association with heart failure overall. This may point to the role of mechanisms related to obesity.

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At the same time, the study is observational and does not prove that ultra-processed foods directly caused heart failure. The results could also have been influenced by other differences in the participants’ diets or lifestyles.

Differences between foods

Ultra-processed foods differ significantly in composition. The American Heart Association notes that a healthy diet can include some whole-grain breads, low-sugar yogurts, and nut butters. At the same time, many foods in this category contain significant amounts of saturated fat, added sugar, or sodium.

In its dietary recommendations, the American Heart Association advises prioritizing minimally processed foods and consuming vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy sources of protein, and unsaturated fats. The organization also recommends limiting added sugar and sodium.

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