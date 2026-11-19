In the United States, demand for electric generators, food supplies and other goods for crisis preparedness has increased following a series of technical disruptions. According to Der Spiegel, citing an analysis by investment bank Mizuho Securities, as of Sunday evening most expensive generator models were unavailable at the US wholesale retailer Costco.

Demand for crisis supplies

Mizuho Securities analyst David Bellinger linked the active purchasing to recent problems with Microsoft services and disruptions to US air travel. An additional factor, in his assessment, was apocalyptic speculation spreading on social media. Consumers also bought food supplies more actively.

Over the past few days, a series of technical failures has occurred in the United States. First, important Microsoft services went down. Subsequently, a serious failure at the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily paralyzed air travel across the country. Problems were later reported at several major banks, United Airlines and Apple. The disruptions also affected the internal communications network of the US National Security Agency.

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Authorities see no signs of a cyberattack

The close timing of the incidents prompted speculation on social media about a possible large-scale cyberattack. As The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from analytics company Exolyt, TikTok videos tagged “cyberattack” received millions of views. NBC also reported on AI-generated videos that warned of widespread power outages and chaos and urged people to stock up on supplies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were no signs of a connection between the disruptions or of involvement by hackers, criminals or foreign states. The companies and agencies affected by the incidents explained them as technical problems. US Vice President J.D. Vance also told Fox News that he sees no signs of an approaching crisis, although he urged people to be prepared for different circumstances.

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