In October, the US economy added 165,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1%. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics exceeded economists’ expectations, as they described the labor market situation as a period of slow hiring and few layoffs, The Guardian reports.

Data revisions and growth sectors

Initial estimates of employment growth for August and September were revised upward by a combined 84,000 jobs. Employment growth in October was recorded in healthcare, transportation, warehousing and manufacturing.

Other indicators released this week also pointed to employment stability. The number of layoffs in September was the lowest in a year and a half. Challenger, Gray & Christmas recorded just under 44,000 layoffs in October, 71% fewer than in October last year.

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Wages and inflation

Average hourly earnings rose by 3.1% year on year, slightly exceeding the previous month’s figure. At the same time, inflation has mostly outpaced wage growth in recent months. In September, the annual inflation rate stood at 3.7%.

In September, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to a range of 3.75–4% for the first time since 2023, citing inflation. At its October meeting, the regulator left rates unchanged, but economists expect another increase at the December meeting.

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