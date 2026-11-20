In Seattle, United States, the experimental genetically attenuated malaria vaccine PfSPZ-LARC2 showed 87% efficacy in preventing infection during a phase 1 clinical trial. Of 22 participants who were deliberately exposed to controlled infection with the malaria parasite 12–16 weeks after the last dose, infection was detected in two of the 15 vaccinated participants. All seven participants in the placebo group became infected.

As News-Medical reports, all infected participants were treated promptly and safely. According to the researchers, the vaccine was also well tolerated by the study participants.

Controlled infection trial

The results were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene in Washington. The trial was conducted by UW Medicine and partners within the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium, with support from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Participant enrollment began in the summer of 2025.

The study design involved deliberately infecting vaccinated volunteers and placebo-group participants with live malaria parasites under carefully controlled conditions. This made it possible to directly compare infection rates in the two groups.

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How the vaccine candidate works

PfSPZ-LARC2 is a live attenuated whole-parasite vaccine. It exposes the immune system to a broad set of parasite proteins, with the parasite initially developing similarly to a conventional malaria pathogen. At the same time, two genetic deletions halt its further development at the liver stage.

A parasite strain different from the vaccine strain was used for the controlled infection: the vaccine strain originated in West Africa, while the challenge strain came from Brazil. This design tested whether the vaccine could provide long-lasting protection against different strains of Plasmodium falciparum.

The attenuated strain was created in the laboratory of Stefan Kappe at Seattle Children’s, and Sanaria Inc. subsequently developed it, manufactured it, and brought it to the clinical stage.

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