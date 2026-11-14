In the United States, documents issued to several Afghans who could have been included on a flight for deportation via Pakistan to Afghanistan no longer stated a specific departure date. Some detainees were also transferred from removal preparation centers to long-term detention facilities. According to immigration lawyers, this may indicate that they will not be forced to leave the country in the coming days. The Guardian reports.

Earlier, a federal judge temporarily blocked the departure of a flight that was to take a group of Afghans to Afghanistan or neighboring Pakistan. According to The New York Times, the group includes more than 150 Afghans. The Associated Press previously reported that US authorities planned to take the detainees to Afghanistan via Pakistan.

Concerns over return

After the temporary court ban expired, immigration lawyers and activists feared that deportations could take place during the week beginning November 16. #AfghanEvac coalition founder Shawn VanDiver said people felt a fragile sense of relief, as authorities had not provided clear information about their future.

Among the likely passengers on the blocked flight were Afghans whose relatives had assisted the US military, women, at least one gay man, and members of the Hazara ethnic minority. Some of them said they had previously been beaten by the Taliban.

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Human Rights First warned of serious systemic risks for Afghans returned to Afghanistan. It cited arbitrary detention, executions, public flogging, retaliatory violence, and restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of women and girls.

Response from authorities and Congress

The US Department of Homeland Security said it complies with all lawful court orders. At the same time, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not comment on or confirm planned removal operations, citing operational and staff safety.

More than 60 members of Congress appealed to the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department to cancel flights deporting Afghans or Iranians to their countries, either directly or through other states. The letter emphasizes that the United States cannot return people to a country where they face torture merely because of an intermediate stop on the flight.

According to the publication, the Afghans who were planned for deportation likely have final removal orders, which legally permits their deportation. At the same time, critics of this policy note that being denied asylum or being unable to prove a well-founded fear of return does not mean that a person faces no serious risks in Afghanistan.

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