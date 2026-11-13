In the United States, California-based company Eros Apothecary recalled the dietary supplement Candy Power For Man Organic Honey after FDA laboratory testing found undeclared tadalafil in the product. The substance was not listed on the label, and tadalafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Laboratory test results

As The Hill reports, citing an FDA notice, the recall was initiated after the regulator's laboratory tests detected tadalafil in the supplement. Consumers were advised to immediately stop using Candy Power For Man and dispose of any remaining product. Those who experienced health problems after using the supplement were advised to consult a healthcare professional.

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Where the product was sold

According to the FDA, the product was sold on eBay from April 27 to July 20. The supplement was packaged in yellow and orange packaging.

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