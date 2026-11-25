In the United States, Golden State Medical Supply Inc. has voluntarily recalled nationwide a batch of 800 mg ibuprofen tablets due to possible contamination with aluminum particles. The recall applies only to batch number GS069303.

Which drugs are being recalled

The recall concerns 800 mg ibuprofen tablets manufactured by Golden State Medical Supply Inc. The potential aluminum particles are located on the surface of the tablets. As The Hill reports, the FDA warned of possible risks if the drug continues to be used.

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Possible risks and return of the batch

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the particles may cause minor irritation or abrasions to the mucous membrane of the gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach or intestines. At the same time, the FDA noted that the likelihood of an adverse reaction after using this ibuprofen is low due to the small size of the detected particles.

This batch was sold to the medical supply company McKesson. It was advised to isolate the drugs affected by the recall and return them to Golden State Medical Supply Inc. For additional information regarding the recall, the company can be contacted by email.

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