US flights resume after nearly five-hour halt — France 24

Air travel in the United States resumed after a nearly five-hour nationwide ground stop. According to France 24, after flights resumed, passengers were still waiting and trying to reach their destinations. The situation was complicated by widespread delays and flight cancellations.

Problems after resumption

The video report says that the resumption of flights did not end the problems for travelers. They had to overcome difficulties organizing their journeys after the nationwide ground stop. The report describes these difficulties as logistical. This is not about a new suspension of flights, but about problems that persisted after they resumed.

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France 24 video report

France 24 published the report on November 15, 2026. The author of the video report is Simon Moritz. The video on the page is 1 minute and 32 seconds long. The brief description focuses on the situation of passengers after flights resumed. This is a video report about the development of the situation in US air travel.

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