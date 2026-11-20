Researchers at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in the United States have identified a pathway for glucose uptake from the blood in isolated mouse skeletal muscles that operates without insulin. The study results were published in the journal Communications Biology, News-Medical reports.

A mechanism distinct from GLUT4

The authors named the discovered mechanism mSGLT. It has properties similar to SGLT2, a glucose transporter in the kidneys targeted by commonly used drugs that lower blood sugar levels. However, scientists still need to identify the specific gene and protein responsible for mSGLT function in muscles.

To identify this pathway, the team developed a method to measure glucose uptake by muscle tissue without insulin. The researchers used glucose derivatives transported by SGLT-type transporters but not by the GLUT4 protein. Isolated mouse muscles were electrically stimulated to contract, mimicking muscle activity. Under insulin-free conditions, the muscles absorbed glucose through a mechanism unrelated to GLUT4.

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Significance for glucose control

Skeletal muscles account for about 40% of human body mass and play an important role in regulating glucose levels. After a meal, insulin stimulates muscles to absorb and store up to 90% of consumed glucose through GLUT4. During physical activity or stress, active muscles can absorb glucose much more intensively to provide energy for contractions.

Together with specialists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the scientists also developed a method to measure glucose uptake using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry. The next step will be to determine the molecular nature of mSGLT and test whether influencing this pathway can improve blood sugar regulation.

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